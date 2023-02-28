My first encounter with Suzanne Geist happened at my front door when I was in eighth grade. I had no knowledge or interest in politics at the time, but it felt special to have a candidate for office standing outside my door smiling, genuinely wanting to meet the people she hoped to represent.

My second and third encounters with Geist also happened at my front door in eighth grade, because she went around the district meeting families three times! It was no surprise then that Geist became somewhat of a local celebrity in our neighborhood.

When Election Day rolled around, my middle school self rejoiced when she won not because I knew anything about her politics, but because I knew firsthand she was kind and dedicated.

Working now for her campaign, I can proudly say that nothing has changed. Suzanne is as kind, classy and motivated as she was when I first met her on my doorstep. Behind the scenes, nothing is different. Lincoln, we’re lucky to have Suzanne on the ballot.

Tadhg Parks, Lincoln