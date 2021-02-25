Letter: Give women's team its due

We are long-time Husker fans, especially of women's basketball. Watching on TV recently, we saw our team hang in there, persevere and they beat Northwestern.

Kate Cain scored 22 points without missing one shot. Isabelle Bourne scored 21 points and added a career-high 17 rebounds.

Yet, the game was not even featured on the front page of sports. The Husker men lost in Maryland, despite a great effort, and there is a picture on the front page of sports. The Husker women won in Illinois, and not one picture. They played at the same time.

Yes, state wrestling is important. The fact that NU football will not be playing in Ireland in several months, and they're struggling to get in-state recruits, not so much.

Please give the Husker women their due. They have many fans, and have been relentless this year, even when they were down to seven players. We cannot go to their games; at least let us revel in their success.

Sandy Amos, Tecumseh

