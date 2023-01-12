Letter: Give money to taxpayers

An article on Jan. 3 ("Senators eye state's surplus revenue") pointed to the difficult choices the Legislature will need to make in dealing with the revenue surplus.

On property tax relief, Sen. Tom Briese said, "Do we want to send money back to taxpayers directly, or do we give to schools and hope it gets to the taxpayer?"

I can't speak knowledgeably about all the school systems in Nebraska, but have certainly seen how Lincoln Public Schools deals with surplus tax dollars. LPS has been reaping the benefits of dramatic increases in property valuations for years now, but the thought of making significant internal changes so windfall-generated revenue could be returned to taxpayers just doesn't appear to be a high priority of LPS administrators.

I hope Sen. Briese and the rest of the Legislature will find a way to get tax dollars back to the taxpayers directly. If LPS is any indicator, passing taxpayer relief through a school system sounds like a sketchy proposition at best.

Jay Edmiston, Lincoln