 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Give money to taxpayers

  • 0

An article on Jan. 3 ("Senators eye state's surplus revenue") pointed to the difficult choices the Legislature will need to make in dealing with the revenue surplus.

On property tax relief, Sen. Tom Briese said, "Do we want to send money back to taxpayers directly, or do we give to schools and hope it gets to the taxpayer?"

I can't speak knowledgeably about all the school systems in Nebraska, but have certainly seen how Lincoln Public Schools deals with surplus tax dollars. LPS has been reaping the benefits of dramatic increases in property valuations for years now, but the thought of making significant internal changes so windfall-generated revenue could be returned to taxpayers just doesn't appear to be a high priority of LPS administrators.

People are also reading…

I hope Sen. Briese and the rest of the Legislature will find a way to get tax dollars back to the taxpayers directly. If LPS is any indicator, passing taxpayer relief through a school system sounds like a sketchy proposition at best.

Jay Edmiston, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Others should follow us

Letter: Others should follow us

Not only is it a bad idea to add a second house to Nebraska's Legislature, it's unconstitutional as proposed, with a senator for every three c…

Letter: A perspective we need

Letter: A perspective we need

Recent discussions of test score results and criteria for the next state Board of Education commissioner and Omaha Public Schools superintende…

Letter: No way to treat children

Letter: No way to treat children

Gov. Greg Abbott should be charged with child abuse, maybe even kidnapping, after Texas dropped three busloads of migrants at the home of Vice…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News