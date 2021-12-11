Letter: Give Frost time, patience

As a Nebraska football fan, I felt compelled to write this letter to all Husker football fans everywhere ... and we are found everywhere.

I became a Husker fan when I married my husband in 1965. He was from a small town in Nebraska and introduced me to Husker football. We lived through the Devaney years and then the Osborne years ... through the highs and lows. I remember when so many fans were calling for Osborne to be fired because he couldn’t win the Big One, that being Oklahoma. Eventually he did though, and so many more over the years, and the secret to that was time and patience.

Fast forward to today. I know as fans you’re frustrated. You want the Huskers to return to their former status as an elite powerhouse program. Try to understand though, that we have been irrelevant for several years. It will take a 180-degree turnaround, and that will only come with time and patience. We have a coach now that not only played for Nebraska but most importantly knows the tradition of Nebraska football.

If there had been a timetable for Osborne to win, he probably would have been gone before his greatest years in the '90s. How about us trusting and giving Frost that same time and patience that we gave to Osborne?

Susan Smith, Ontario, California

