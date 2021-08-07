Letter: Getting to the truth not easy

For his role in the Watergate scandal President Nixon stepped down, and the American people and the GOP turned away from him. Donald Trump has done far worse and yet the majority of the GOP and 90 million Americans are still clinging to Trump’s dishonesty and lies. How can this be?

During the Nixon Administration good journalism was the mainstay, and you did not have an internet pumping out conspiracy theories, half-truths and lies.

A good journalistic source checks for truth, in fact this is the underlying mainstay of good journalism. Good journalism stays away from bias and political persuasion; it is bent on the truth. Its goal is extreme accuracy and telling it like it is.

The stuff many are reading today has little truth and is mixed with half-truths and lies with a political agenda as its main objective. It is about as far away from good journalism as one can get.

These sources are being quoted as fact, and many of these non-journalistic sources are coming from enemies of the U.S. but in a wrapper that tricks the reader into thinking it is quality journalism. In fact, a good many of the Trump supporters have been tricked into believing what these sources purport as truth. Can you say Jan. 6 insurrection?

Daniel Z. Zichek, Lincoln

