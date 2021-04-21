Letter: Get the vaccine to help all

I am a frontline caregiver at an assisted living facility. Our essential role in protecting the health and well being of our community and residents goes beyond the care we can provide.

Our voice is the strongest health resource we have. We have to remind people that they are not alone s they struggle with mental health issues and the fact that many can barely see their families.

My hope as a caregiver is very simple: Get the COVID-19 vaccine and share your experience with others so they know what to look out for. Until recently, COVID-19 has been considered a disease affecting mostly older people. While this is still true, especially when looking at age-specific mortality rates, there are indicators that seem to show a surge among younger people.

I got the Moderna COVID vaccine, and the worst thing that happened to me was a little pain in the arm for a couple of days but no fever or feeling weak. If you are feeling strange, please reach out to your local doctor.

Brielle Troxel, Wymore

