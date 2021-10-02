Letter: Get the facts on CRT

Somethings we should know about critical race theory:

1: It was white conservatives who told you that Black people wanted it taught in elementary schools.

2: The conservatives who are against CRT, have no clue what it is.

3: It doesn’t teach Black people to hate White folk because of slavery.

4: It doesn’t teach Black people to hate anyone for any reason.

5: There have been laws created that favor long-term incarceration of Black people as opposed to white people. One example that we are all aware of is the crack vs. powder forms of cocaine. More people in oppressed communities were using crack. Because of redlining and Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal (another discussion I’d love to have with you), people of color were the majority of residents in those neighborhoods. Powder cocaine was mostly used by people in the predominantly white neighborhoods. Crack cocaine, dealing, possession and using had much stiffer penalties than powder cocaine.

6. CRT looks critically at the theory of racial injustice and inequality in this country.

7. Conservative gubernatorial candidates are telling us to learn what CRT is, because they think we won’t bother.