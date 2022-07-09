Letter: Get smaller to refill stands

Regarding “Big Ten grows to 16 ...” (LJS, July 1), Chancellor Ronnie Green and Athletic Director Trev Alberts are certainly right that this is an historic day for the Big Ten Conference, but it is a disastrous day for Nebraska football.

As a Nebraska native and longtime Husker fan, I think joining the Big 10 has been to the detriment of the treasured tradition and loyalty of Nebraska fans. It has proved beyond any doubt that the money chase only serves to see who can reach the bottom first.

Green and Alberts, if they really care about Nebraska, should start a movement to leave the Big 10, form a smaller conference and take another major Big 10 team with them, say Iowa or Wisconsin.

Those sell out Memorial Stadium games and Nebraska loyalty will, in a few years, belong on a shelf of interesting museum relics as Green and Alberts sit in their palatial offices counting all those dollar bills, wondering why there are so many empty seats in the Stadium.

Don Siefkes, Clinton Township, Michigan