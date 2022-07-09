 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Get smaller to refill stands

  • 0
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31

Husker fans watch Nebraska host South Alabama on Aug. 31, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska is hoping to keep the 375-game sellout streak going when it hosts Fordham on Saturday.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Regarding “Big Ten grows to 16 ...” (LJS, July 1), Chancellor Ronnie Green and Athletic Director Trev Alberts are certainly right that this is an historic day for the Big Ten Conference, but it is a disastrous day for Nebraska football.

As a Nebraska native and longtime Husker fan, I think joining the Big 10 has been to the detriment of the treasured tradition and loyalty of Nebraska fans. It has proved beyond any doubt that the money chase only serves to see who can reach the bottom first.

Green and Alberts, if they really care about Nebraska, should start a movement to leave the Big 10, form a smaller conference and take another major Big 10 team with them, say Iowa or Wisconsin.

Those sell out Memorial Stadium games and Nebraska loyalty will, in a few years, belong on a shelf of interesting museum relics as Green and Alberts sit in their palatial offices counting all those dollar bills, wondering why there are so many empty seats in the Stadium.

People are also reading…

Don Siefkes, Clinton Township, Michigan

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hardly acting pro-life

Letter: Hardly acting pro-life

The recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade is a major disappointment, to say the least! Nebraska's Gov. Pete Ricketts and many of…

Letter: A matter of human rights

Letter: A matter of human rights

The Supreme Court has made a lot of messed up decisions in my short lifetime, but this decision to strip women of their bodily autonomy has to…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News