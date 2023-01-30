Letter: Get money out of state politics

I was introduced to Pete Ricketts when he was running for the Senate. My neighbor worked for his dad, and Ricketts stopped by and asked me to walk in my town’s parade with his contingent. I asked how he was going to help the poor people in my state. It was not on his agenda so I declined. He lost to Deb Fischer.

I was concerned for our state when he ran for governor, which was justified. His eight years as governor was wrought with malfeasance. The Legislature passed a bill over his veto to end capital punishment. The Coliseum in Rome was lit up in celebration. He then spent his own money to help sponsor a petition drive to advance his desire for its return.

The prison system has suffered greatly under his governance. Prisoners are housed at a 149% of capacity. During the pandemic he battled mayors who were taking steps to keep people safe and hospitals from being overwhelmed.

Ricketts fought against Medicaid expansion in the state. Under his watch, AltEn produced ethanol from seeds covered in chemicals which poisoned wildlife, drinking water and is close to the wells that provide water for the city of Lincoln.

He used his money to back right-wing candidates in our Legislature, and, to top it off, funded the campaign of our current governor, who in turn appointed Ricketts to an open Senate seat. We need to get money and Pete Ricketts out of politics.

Gerald Larkins, Diller