State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh is right to call for better safety at the Capitol.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When people who are not on-duty police openly carry guns to the Capitol or any public place, that’s intimidation. Even if legal, it’s wrong.

I want the Nebraska Legislature not only to ban guns from the Capitol grounds but to repeal the state’s open-carry law so this never happens again.

Curtis Bryant, Omaha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0