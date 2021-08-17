Letter: Geography shouldn't dictate voting rights

I live in Nebraska. My brother lives in Virginia. My daughter lives in Hawaii. I have a niece in Miami and a nephew in Tacoma, Washington. My son lives in Scottsdale, Arizona.

We are all citizens of the United States, and every two years, we vote for people to represent us in the Congress of the United States. Every four years, we all vote for a president and vice president of the United States.

Even though my brother and daughter live 4,800 miles apart they should have the same opportunity to vote. Even though my niece and nephew live 3,300 miles apart, their votes should be counted equally.

State legislatures shouldn’t be allowed to make up their own rules on who can vote or how the votes are counted in any election for a national office. The For the People Act now before the U.S. House and Senate would stop voter suppression and make it easier and equal for all Americans to register to vote and cast a ballot.

If the act becomes law state and local governments would continue to administer all elections, but the act would make certain that people, wherever they live, would have the opportunity to vote in a fair election.

Paul Canny, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0