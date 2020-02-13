Letter, 2/14: Generals can take the heat

I burst out laughing at the naivete of Robert Hegler ("Trump insults military, families," Feb. 2), to think that President Trump reprimanding his generals has any effect on military members or their families.

It sounds like a product of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Do you really think that any military member's dedication to serving this great nation is hindered by a verbal tussle the president had with his generals?

Come on! I'll tell you what hinders military morale. It's when President Obama played golf instead of attending the funeral while a grateful nation buried one of its first general officers killed in action in Iraq or when the same misguided Obama gave millions of dollars to Iran to buy more IEDs to kill our brave military and civilians. That's what hurts the military, not to mention how Obama tried to gut the military.

Thanks to President Trump, the military is making a comeback and returning to the strength we need to defend this nation. I'm sure the verbally brutalized generals found a safe space in the Pentagon to heal their bitter wounds.