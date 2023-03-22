Sen. Suzanne Geist is working for Lincoln in the Legislature. She introduced LB165 to allow families who have saved for education in a Nebraska 529 NEST account to have access to their money for K-12 education, just like 40 other states do. It will keep Nebraska on the leaderboard for growth in college savings plans as well as afford families some much needed spending flexibility.

Who knows what will end up happening with legislation this session but it’s commonsense regulation updates like this that will keep all of us moving forward.

Geist has been a long-time supporter of public safety, standing with our police, firefighters, paramedics and other first responders. This year her priority bill is Lincoln Sen. Eliot Bostar’s LB447, which will provide tax credits for retired professional firefighters for health insurance premiums and establish a tuition waiver to any state college, university or community college for dependents of a full-time professional firefighter or law enforcement officer, as long as they remain a resident of Nebraska for five years after the waiver period.

This is great for Lincoln. We should all let the Legislature know that Sen. Geist’s priority bill is a priority for Lincoln.

Heather Schmidt, Lincoln