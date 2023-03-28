The growth in our city the last several years has brought more shopping, dining and entertainment options than ever before and made Lincoln a regional destination for sports, cultural and business events.

At the same time, our roads are more congested than ever and are in desperate need of repair.

Crime is up substantially and it doesn’t feel as safe to me. Car thefts are up 23%. Arson up 44%. Robberies up 10%. Murder up 37%.

Heads-up to all my Democrat friends and left-leaning independents: If you are A-OK with increasing crime, bad roads and ever-increasing property tax burdens, which get passed on to you even if you rent, keep voting the same. Just don’t be surprised or whine about it when it happens to you. Here’s your chance to make a difference!

Leirion Gaylor Baird doesn’t support our police department. Retirements are at an all-time high as experienced officers leave. Morale has taken a hit. Recruiting is abysmal.

Gaylor Baird's decision permitted arson, vandalism and looting.

We can do better! Sen. Suzanne Geist has the leadership skills to get Lincoln back on course. She has the backing of the police union and many of our state's top leaders.

Join me in voting for Geist for mayor on April 4 and May 2.

Bruce Burris, Lincoln