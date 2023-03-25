Sen. Suzanne Geist, who is running for mayor of Lincoln, states in her campaign literature and TV ads that she will be a strong supporter of law enforcement.

If so, why did she vote in favor of Sen. Tom Brewer’s bill (LB77) that allows for the carrying of concealed handguns without a permit, background check or training and is opposed by the chiefs of police in Lincoln and Omaha, who have stated this bill will make the jobs of their officers more dangerous?

The bill has gained the support of the Nebraska Sheriffs’ Association and the Police Officers’ Association of Nebraska, however it is the chief of police who is responsible for the safety of the officers who report to them. I believe the chiefs of police are right to oppose this bill, and my hope is that Geist rethinks her position the next time this bill comes up for a vote.

Bob Servedio, Lincoln