It's time for Lincoln to elect a new mayor. All I've seen from Leirion Gaylor Baird's administration is a careless and ineffective mayor who rules heartlessly from an ivory tower.

Let's not forget how she enforced arbitrary mask mandates after COVID-19 was no longer a threat. Or her support of the Health Department when they shut down businesses, leading many to financial ruin.

Suzanne Geist understands that the government should have limits. Unlike our current mayor, Geist actually gets out and talks to her constituents. I've seen her work tirelessly day in and day out when it comes to fighting for the people of Lincoln.

Geist will make sure that the people of Lincoln aren't treated as pawns for some political machine. She'll work to promote local businesses and listen to the voters' concerns, which is what Lincoln has been missing under the current administration.

This election I encourage you to look past party lines and ask yourself, "Who is the better candidate that Lincoln deserves?" It's time for a change, and I know Suzanne Geist is that change that Lincoln desperately needs.

Collin Bonnie, Lincoln