In ad after ad, would-be Mayor Suzanne Geist keeps telling us that Lincoln is no longer a safe city. But does she offer any proof? No! Instead, she relies on Together Nebraska, an independent PAC established to elect Republicans. They in turn rely on misleading ads to sow fear and doubt.

And so now’s the time to expose their cherry-picking and sloppy misuse of Lincoln’s crime data to support Geist’s false narrative.

Consider the TV ad attacking Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on crime. The ad proclaims “Robberies up 10%.” “Last year, Lincoln's murder rate rose over 37%;" “Allowing violent felonies to skyrocker;" “Leirion Gaylor Baird (is) dangerously wrong on crime.”

But 37% is a one-year increase in homicides -- from 8 to 11 – cherry-picked to create alarm. In truth, homicide numbers vary greatly from year to year and have little to do with who is mayor. For example, during Republican Mayor Mike Johann’s first year in office homicides increased from zero to nine and then dropped to four the next year.

Same with robberies. In one year, 2021-22, robberies increased 10%. Yet in the previous year, 2020-21, robberies dropped 20%.

The attack ad cherry-picks these numbers but fails to note the crimes that went down last year: residential burglary, stolen bikes, business burglary, theft from vehicles, aggravated assault and rape and attempted rape.

All in all, the five-year (2018-22) analysis by the LPD reveals that violent crime is down 22%, property crime is down 3.2% and miscellaneous crime is up 4.9%.

Bottom line: using cherry-picked crime statistics and sloppy analysis for political advantage is irresponsible. But using crime statistics responsibly can promote a productive community discussion of trends, causes and solutions – all vital for a healthy democracy.

Tom Casady, Lincoln, retired public safety director; Ken Haar, Lincoln, retired state senator and city council member; Joe Starita, Lincoln; Albert Maxey, retired Lincoln police officer