There have been several letters to the editor recently that portray the campaign advertisements of Suzanne Geist as dark and sinister. The authors complain that Geist is responsible for this negative posture toward the current regime.

I watch Lincoln TV and have yet to see such an ad put out by candidate Geist.

There are ads placed by the PAC Together Nebraska which do fit the dark and sinister description. Nowhere in the ads nor on their website does Together Nebraska endorse or even mention Geist. The PAC's topic is a totally separate discussion.

The current mayor certainly has a lot to answer for regarding issues with sexual harassment within the Lincoln Police Department, $200 million spent on streets that are in ridiculously poor condition, the lack of project management in replacing the defective blue street lights and her selection of LES board members. I believe Geist will maintain the "Nebraska Nice" attitude while addressing these ongoing situations left from previous mayors.

Lyle Hervert, Roca