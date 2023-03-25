We have lived in Lincoln our whole lifetime, raised our family here and plan to retire here, however, the mayoral race has concerned us. What we see is Suzanne Geist, another GOP candidate, with no basic plan for the future of Lincoln.

Mayor Gaylor Baird represents all citizens of Lincoln.

She has embraced the job of mayor, asking what can she do to make life better for all Lincolnites?

Geist has no plan. She simply is doing what her party tells her to do. How long are we going to let the Ricketts family tell us what is best for us? It is time for the people of Lincoln show the rest of the state what a real democracy looks like.

Geist has a record of voting against helping families with living expenses and family leave. Gaylor Baird kept Lincoln safe during the pandemic, yet her opponent is more interested of stripping women of their reproductive rights.

Lincoln is better than being bought by deep pockets. Join us in voting for Leirion Gaylor Baird for mayor.

Rob and Tammy Adams, Lincoln