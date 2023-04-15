In 2020, COVID brought an unexpected division to the U.S. Along with other events, 2020 created tough times. I was so thankful to be living in Lincoln. I was grateful to have Leirion Gaylor Baird as mayor, a leader who was listening, following medical professionals' advice, learning and adjusting policies to keep all people safe.

I am convinced her leadership saved lives. Having a family with some immune-compromised issues, we still had freedom and comfort to do everyday tasks.

Her policies proved to be correct as Lancaster County had one of the lowest per capita COVID infection and fatality rates in Nebraska, an amazing feat demonstrating mindful leadership.

Even during these turbulent times, Lincoln came out of COVID much better than most cities. I'm proud of how our teachers, healthcare workers, police, businesses and community responded to this crisis.

Compared nationally, Lincoln continues to have lower unemployment and a lower cost of living. I think part of that success was due to Gaylor Baird's focus on quality of life for all, which makes this diverse, complex city prosper and grow.

Foremost, Gaylord Baird acknowledges and addresses climate change for Lincoln. All of today's divisive issues will be overshadowed if we don't have the foresight to prepare for climate change. The mayor's opponent appears to ignore climate change and has no intention of addressing it.

And contrary to the negative ads I've seen on TV, I feel safe in Lincoln. What makes me feel unsafe are politicians' divisive language and policies that promote inequality. I feel extremely unsafe when Sen. Suzanne Geist votes in favor of unregistered concealed guns. I applaud Mayor Gaylord Baird's positive election campaign. Lincoln will benefit from her continued positive leadership.

Dale Minter, Lincoln