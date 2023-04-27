The April 23 mayoral debate filled me with respect and admiration for Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird! She confirmed her experience and proven record with facts, figures and data why Lincoln consistently receives U.S. top ratings for public safety, economic recovery, and quality of life.

Gaylor Baird’s courageous ability to make intelligent hard decisions for Lincoln resulted in one of the lowest COVID death rates in the nation.

She has formed strong partnerships with our schools, law enforcement, health systems, other government entities and business community that

• maintain local control for Lincoln’s many unique needs.

• protect public safety, health, and non-discrimination policies.

• promote Lincoln’s healthy growth as a city.

• secure very wise use of both city tax dollars and many huge federal grants to help our community.

• support law enforcement, fire and emergency services.

• plan ahead for environmental and water source needs.

My hope is that people will discount the lies, negative attack ads and barrage of signage and instead vote for Gaylor Baird's proven record; not vote for Suzanne Geist, who is heavily indebted to a few major donors. In explaining the negative and untrue ads from others on her behalf, Geist repeated that it “isn’t my campaign” doing it. That says enough. I’ll vote for Leirion Gaylor Baird.

Deb Pearson, Lincoln