I don’t know about you, but I’m really tired of the commercial paid for by supporters of Suzanne Geist for mayor. You know, the one where it states “property taxes are rising and crime skyrocketing.” Samantha Kavan said her property taxes have risen $250 a year. I didn’t know Leirion Gaylor Baird did assessments for the County Assessor’s Office and figured real estate taxes.

You know the one where retired Deputy Sheriff Craig Schnieder said, “There were 11 homicides in Lincoln last year, which has never happened before.” How is the number of homicides Gaylor Baird’s fault? The city does not pass gun control laws; the state is in charge of that. Geist was a state senator in the Legislature and didn’t pass any gun control laws to help bring down homicides.

I am looking at the Lincoln Police Department/Crime Analysis Intelligence Unit Incident Report Crime Stats-City Wide, Week Ending April 2, and under violent crime, the five-year average from 2018 to 2022 is down 22%. Under property crime the same year-to-date number is down 5.5%. Looking at these two categories, the crime rate has gone down in Lincoln.

I don’t want to know what Gaylor Baird did wrong. I want to know what Geist is going to do! Geist hasn’t told us a single thing other than she’s “going to work day and night to make Lincoln safer and more affordable for everyone.” Really? How is she going to accomplish that?

We know what Gaylor Baird plans on doing because she has been doing it for four years — investing in infrastructure, focusing on family housing, investing in local businesses. Lincoln is better because of it. We want her to continue making Lincoln a better place. We are going to vote for Leirion.

Jim and Charlene Simpson, Lincoln