For the past five years Sen. Suzanne Geist has served on the Legislature's Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, most recently as chairperson (until she resigned from the Legislature). During that time, she had several opportunities to increase public safety and failed to do so.

Multiple important safety bills have come through that committee and have failed, largely because Geist has furthered the cause of a corporation rather than thinking of the public’s wellbeing.

The recent train derailments in Nebraska and across the country, most notably in East Palestine, Ohio, show the need for increased rail safety. Roads blocked by excessive-length trains have prevented emergency responders from reaching those in need.

Railroad companies continue to push a profit-over-safety business model, meanwhile Geist has opposed efforts, such as requiring two people on a train, that would prevent accidents and save lives when accidents occur. She wouldn't even allow a vote to send this legislation to the floor (it likely would have passed).

As a railroad worker, I know the risks, and Geist hasn’t lived up to the public safety record she claims to have. I challenge voters to do their research on this issue. Leirion Gaylor Baird has not only supported increased emergency response but cares deeply about prevention. I recommend voting for the candidate that has your safety in mind, rather than the profits of big business.

Bryan Cole, Lincoln