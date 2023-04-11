For weeks I have seen adds from Suzanne Geist and from a Republican PAC claiming that my state senator, Suzanne Geist, is all about making Lincoln a safer place to live. Yet in the Senate she voted for the bill allowing concealed carry of firearms without any training, without background checks and without red flag laws.

On the day she resigned her legislative seat to devote 100% of her time to running for mayor, the top story in the newspaper was the story of a mother telling about her 18 year old son who was shot to death in a house in Lincoln. That took a gun and irresponsible people acting in irresponsible ways.

I wrote to her when Sen. Tom Brewer's "constitutional carry" bill was introduced, asking her to not support it. She did not answer. She voted for it.

Then advertisements from a Republican PAC lied and said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird does not live in Lincoln. Gaylor Baird has lived in their house in Lincoln for 20 years. Neither Geist nor her campaign has made any attempt to deny or correct the claim in the ad, which goes on to tout Geist's questionable commitment to public safety.

U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts and the PAC are paying the bills for her campaign. What do they want? Certainly, not sensible gun laws. Guns are OK if you are trained and responsible. I will vote for Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, not Geist.

Richard Goodman, Lincoln