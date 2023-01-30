Letter: Gausman suit raises questions

I find it quite disconcerting that Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman has filed a lawsuit against the district that employed him for 14 years.

The basis of Gausman’s lawsuit lies with the accusation that the Sioux City Board of Education violated the Iowa Open Meetings Law. I find it interesting that Gausman chose to focus on four board members in his suit rather than the entire board. In reviewing the minutes from the meetings that are the basis for his suit, members not personally sued made motions to enter into closed session.

If Gausman is correct that the board violated the open meetings law, why was he selective in his suit? All participated, thus all would be included it would seem.

However much Gausman would like this issue to revolve around the Iowa Open Meetings Law, it does not. Examination of the filing indicates that the Sioux City school board discussed and then agreed to file a complaint with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners that Gausman attempted to bribe newly elected officials. This is alarming. Such alleged conduct should call for proper investigation. And it appears this is what the Sioux City board was doing. By focusing on the Iowa Open Meetings Law, Gausman is trying to control the narrative.

During the course of his employment by the district, Mr. Gausman received an estimated $3 million in compensation and benefits. Now he is trying to bite the hand that fed him.

Dennis Fischer, Sioux City, Iowa