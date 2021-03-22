Letter: Gate House Row a mistake

The City Council has approved a developer’s plan to build 94 units of row house apartments on the green space on the west side of Wyuka Cemetery.

The Hartley community said, “No.” We weren’t listened to.

When you buy a house next to a cemetery, you don't ever expect a huge housing development to be constructed on cemetery land. Wyuka is to Lincoln as Central Park is to New York City. It is also the neighborhood's little Wilderness Park.

The space they want to build on is right next to a drainage creek that services water drainage for miles around. Foxes live and hunt in this area. It is a wonderful habitat for our city's wildlife.

They say the city needs more affordable housing. Why not incorporate those units into the hundreds of apartment complexes going up all over the city? Why cram them next to a cemetery, out of sight in one area that is way too small for them?

The effect on traffic and congestion will be our problem, and the developer will walk away with the big bucks and never look back. It won't affect his daily life, but the people who live here will suffer the effects daily. It will destroy our neighborhood.

Affordable housing should be integrated into all new developments, but Wyuka should have been spared.

Nancy Brt, Lincoln

