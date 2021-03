When someone lies by saying that what we saw and heard didn't happen or pretends it was something else, that's called gaslighting.

All the evidence shows that President Joe Biden won fair and square, and we all saw President Trump send an armed mob to attack Congress on Jan. 6. All denials of these facts are gaslighting.

The way to overcome gaslighting is to name it: "Senator (or whomever), you're gaslighting, and that's not OK."

Curtis Bryant, Omaha

