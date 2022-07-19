 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Gas guzzlers should pay more

Biden Gas Prices

Cars line up Friday at a Shell gas station in Miami.

 Marta Lavandier, Associated Press

Gas prices are high. But I feel fortunate that I’m able to deal with it.

I drive a small car that doesn’t require a huge amount of gas.

I’ve found that the people who complain about it the most are people who drive gigantic cars.

Of course, there are necessary giant vehicles on the road, but a lot aren't.

There should be scales at the gas stations. If you have a license for a “working” vehicle, fine. Otherwise, people with gigantic gas hogs should pay more for gas. The bigger the gas tank, the more you pay per gallon.

If you can afford a $30,000-plus vehicle, you can afford the gas.

-- Liz Wilson, Lincoln

