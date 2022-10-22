 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Garver is fair and accountable

  • 0

Too many people who put their names in the ring for an elected position do so for the celebrity of a political office. Advertised are heightened attributes, illusory truth and disinformation propagated by money donors.

Government authority is responsible to a system, ruled by statutes, policies, procedures established over the years of leadership skills that must broker success in ways other than those shown on profit/loss ledgers.

Transparency, planning, effective functioning and fiduciary responsibilities are paramount in all areas. An elected official must conduct affairs of their governmental role for customer citizen users, not for a political party, a religion or their own friendly supporters.

I vote for Rachel Garver for Lancaster County treasurer.

I vote for the other truly qualified public service-minded individuals who know that governance is not a piece of cake to be divvied up amongst people with personal wealth, corporate sponsors, highest price marketing, dark money and covert connections.

People are also reading…

And on another note, I learned in my eighth grade civics class that voting is a right of the United States citizen; driving is a privilege. That always stuck with me.

I vote against voter suppression and Initiative 432. it clearly creates a barrier, hindrance, obstruction to an already registered voter. Let us vote.

MJ Oie, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A better use of money?

Letter: A better use of money?

A famous economist (Milton Friedman) once said that the most inefficient way to spend money is for someone else to spend someone else’s money …

Letter: A senatorial suggestion

Letter: A senatorial suggestion

The person Gov. Pete Ricketts should appoint to the U.S. Senate seat when Ben Sasse leaves for academia is Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

Letter: Do homework, then cast vote

Letter: Do homework, then cast vote

If you’re flying an American flag at your house, you can’t be indifferent to what happened on Jan. 6, 2021 and the evidence the Jan. 6 committ…

Letter: Humility is 'secret sauce'

Letter: Humility is 'secret sauce'

Paul Gausman, the new superintendent at LPS, is asking community members for Lincoln’s “secret sauce.” And, after living here for 25 years, I …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News