Letter: Garver is fair and accountable

Too many people who put their names in the ring for an elected position do so for the celebrity of a political office. Advertised are heightened attributes, illusory truth and disinformation propagated by money donors.

Government authority is responsible to a system, ruled by statutes, policies, procedures established over the years of leadership skills that must broker success in ways other than those shown on profit/loss ledgers.

Transparency, planning, effective functioning and fiduciary responsibilities are paramount in all areas. An elected official must conduct affairs of their governmental role for customer citizen users, not for a political party, a religion or their own friendly supporters.

I vote for Rachel Garver for Lancaster County treasurer.

I vote for the other truly qualified public service-minded individuals who know that governance is not a piece of cake to be divvied up amongst people with personal wealth, corporate sponsors, highest price marketing, dark money and covert connections.

And on another note, I learned in my eighth grade civics class that voting is a right of the United States citizen; driving is a privilege. That always stuck with me.

I vote against voter suppression and Initiative 432. it clearly creates a barrier, hindrance, obstruction to an already registered voter. Let us vote.

MJ Oie, Lincoln