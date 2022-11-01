Letter: Garver deserves another term

There have been letters about the Lancaster County Treasurer election that have been critical of the current treasurer. I disagree. Customer service has improved since Rachel Garver was elected.
We now have the option to make appointments online to renew automobile registrations. I have not had to stand in line since that began. And for those who do not have a reservation, there is a person stationed at the entrance to smooth the process along. The complaint that there is no longer a one-top option for auto registrations and driver licensing is misdirected in my opinion. Both registration and licensing are now conducted in more comfortable surroundings than they ever were when both were happening in the same overcrowded space.
And there now is comfortable seating while waiting to renew driver licenses. In the 20-plus years I’ve been in Lincoln, I have never needed to renew my registration at the same time as I need to take care of my driver license. Strictly from the view of customer service, the treasure’s office has improved. I have voted for Rachel Garver. She deserves another term.
Richard Hoffman, Lincoln