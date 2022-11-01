Letter: Garver deserves another term

We now have the option to make appointments online to renew automobile registrations. I have not had to stand in line since that began. And for those who do not have a reservation, there is a person stationed at the entrance to smooth the process along. The complaint that there is no longer a one-top option for auto registrations and driver licensing is misdirected in my opinion. Both registration and licensing are now conducted in more comfortable surroundings than they ever were when both were happening in the same overcrowded space.