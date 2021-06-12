 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Funds should help the right groups
0 Comments

Letter: Funds should help the right groups

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Sen. Mike McDonnell's LB566 became law in Nebraska, and now the state has committed $15 million to fund "shovel-ready" construction projects that were interrupted by the pandemic.

This idea sounded good to me when somebody from Crete testified about a heartwarming story before a committee about how this would benefit a movie theater in that town.

However, subsequent reporting revealed that wealthy movers and shakers from Omaha were ready to capitalize on this by applying for their pet projects, including an addition to the Joslyn Art Museum and a new science museum that Fortune 500 company Kiewit previously said it would fund totally by itself.

The law as written says the money will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and the applications will be accepted by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development starting at midnight July 1.

I hope the word gets out to all the eligible nonprofit organizations, and they will have their "shovel-ready" projects application-ready to go on that date.

I always root for the underdog, and I hope all projects like the Crete movie house have the same chance at the money as the well-heeled applicants do for the projects for which they don't need the state's money anyway.

Ricky Fulton, Omaha

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Putting right over party

  • Updated

“Believe none of what you hear, and half of what you see." One of our great founding fathers, Ben Franklin, is often credited with that snippe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News