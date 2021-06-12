Letter: Funds should help the right groups

Sen. Mike McDonnell's LB566 became law in Nebraska, and now the state has committed $15 million to fund "shovel-ready" construction projects that were interrupted by the pandemic.

This idea sounded good to me when somebody from Crete testified about a heartwarming story before a committee about how this would benefit a movie theater in that town.

However, subsequent reporting revealed that wealthy movers and shakers from Omaha were ready to capitalize on this by applying for their pet projects, including an addition to the Joslyn Art Museum and a new science museum that Fortune 500 company Kiewit previously said it would fund totally by itself.

The law as written says the money will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and the applications will be accepted by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development starting at midnight July 1.

I hope the word gets out to all the eligible nonprofit organizations, and they will have their "shovel-ready" projects application-ready to go on that date.

I always root for the underdog, and I hope all projects like the Crete movie house have the same chance at the money as the well-heeled applicants do for the projects for which they don't need the state's money anyway.

Ricky Fulton, Omaha

