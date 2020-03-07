Letter, 3/8: Funding could fight cervical cancer

We can end death from cervical cancer worldwide. This is a historic opportunity and one we can’t let pass us by.

That’s why I recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to urge Sen. Ben Sasse, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and Sen. Deb Fischer to prioritize funding to end death from cervical cancer worldwide.

Where you live shouldn’t determine if you live. But, when it comes to cervical cancer, it currently does. Right now, 90% of all cervical cancer deaths take place in low- and middle-income countries simply because they lack access to prevention, screening and treatment options.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We have the tools and knowledge to change this. We know the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is an effective, relatively low-cost way to prevent cervical cancer altogether, and we know early screening and treatment for those who have the disease can prevent deaths.

With modest U.S. investment, we can increase access to these lifesaving services and lead the way to a world where no more women die from cervical cancer.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network is urging lawmakers to prioritize funding to help get this job done.

Dr. Pete Angeletti, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0