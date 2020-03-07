Letter, 3/8: Funding could fight cervical cancer
View Comments

Letter, 3/8: Funding could fight cervical cancer

{{featured_button_text}}

We can end death from cervical cancer worldwide. This is a historic opportunity and one we can’t let pass us by.

That’s why I recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to urge Sen. Ben Sasse, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and Sen. Deb Fischer to prioritize funding to end death from cervical cancer worldwide.

Where you live shouldn’t determine if you live. But, when it comes to cervical cancer, it currently does. Right now, 90% of all cervical cancer deaths take place in low- and middle-income countries simply because they lack access to prevention, screening and treatment options.

We have the tools and knowledge to change this. We know the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is an effective, relatively low-cost way to prevent cervical cancer altogether, and we know early screening and treatment for those who have the disease can prevent deaths.

With modest U.S. investment, we can increase access to these lifesaving services and lead the way to a world where no more women die from cervical cancer.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network is urging lawmakers to prioritize funding to help get this job done.

Dr. Pete Angeletti, Lincoln

Health care logo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News