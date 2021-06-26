Letter: Funding can fight Alzheimer's

COVID-19 has underscored the importance of medical research. As Congress addresses the needs of our nation’s most vulnerable impacted by COVID-19, they’re also continuing to address another devastating disease affecting millions of Americans — Alzheimer’s.

I understand firsthand the impact this disease has on families across America, not just as an Alzheimer’s Association employee, but also because I watched Alzheimer’s slowly steal away my grandfather – a former Naval aviator and head of design staff at General Motors. Today, more than 5 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s, including 35,000 here in Nebraska.

Thankfully, as a House Committee on Appropriations member, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry can help address this issue. By increasing funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia research at the National Institutes of Health by $289 million, Congressman Fortenberry can provide millions of Americans like me with a sense of hope.

With these funding increases, scientists will be able to work at a more rapid pace to advance basic disease knowledge, explore ways to reduce risk, uncover new biomarkers for early diagnosis and drug targeting and make discoveries that can lead to a treatment or a cure. This could mean fewer families having to endure what mine did.