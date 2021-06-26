 Skip to main content
Letter: Funding can fight Alzheimer's
Letter: Funding can fight Alzheimer's

Alzheimer Drug

In this undated image from video provided by Biogen in May 2021, vials of the medication aducanumab are handled by machines during manufacturing in Switzerland. 

 BIOGEN VIA AP

COVID-19 has underscored the importance of medical research. As Congress addresses the needs of our nation’s most vulnerable impacted by COVID-19, they’re also continuing to address another devastating disease affecting millions of Americans — Alzheimer’s.

I understand firsthand the impact this disease has on families across America, not just as an Alzheimer’s Association employee, but also because I watched Alzheimer’s slowly steal away my grandfather – a former Naval aviator and head of design staff at General Motors. Today, more than 5 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s, including 35,000 here in Nebraska.

Thankfully, as a House Committee on Appropriations member, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry can help address this issue. By increasing funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia research at the National Institutes of Health by $289 million, Congressman Fortenberry can provide millions of Americans like me with a sense of hope.

With these funding increases, scientists will be able to work at a more rapid pace to advance basic disease knowledge, explore ways to reduce risk, uncover new biomarkers for early diagnosis and drug targeting and make discoveries that can lead to a treatment or a cure. This could mean fewer families having to endure what mine did.

Congressman Fortenberry has shown his understanding of the importance of this issue by joining the Bipartisan Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer’s. Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in encouraging him to continue to lead in the fight to end Alzheimer’s by supporting critical research funding increases for the NIH.

Terrence Streetman, Lincoln

