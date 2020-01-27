Letter, 1/28: 'Frothing rants' not helping
View Comments

Letter, 1/28: 'Frothing rants' not helping

{{featured_button_text}}
'Not my president:' Trump denounced in protests across US

Several dozen students from various high schools in the Portland, Ore., metropolitan area gather downtown to protest Republican nominee Donald Trump's victory in Tuesday’s presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Lincoln students weren't out on the streets, but teachers and administrators reported a tense atmosphere and a lot of questions after the election.

 AP file photo

It was not too long ago, political opponents referred to each other as the "loyal opposition." Whatever happened that we can no longer refer to each this way?

A recent letter to the editor by Mr. Liam O. Purdon was so vituperative and full of hate, it made no sense ("Less bluster, more substance," Jan. 12)

He spoke of the creating and fomenting hostility by his opponents, and yet, that is exactly what his letter is apparently attempting to do. It is difficult to see someone’s opinion when it is expressed by such hateful and belittling speech.

As to his "toady Republican" comment, it is easily apparent the lock-step "toady Democrats" have been doing exactly what he is accusing Sen. Ben  Sasse of doing.

I understand the tactic of name calling and attacking your opponent when you cannot attack their ideas or their logic. It may be more fruitful to sit and have a calm discussion rather than a "frothing rant" such as printed in his letter.

Jim Wharry, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News