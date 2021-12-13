Letter: Frost, stability will be good for NU

As someone who loves Nebraska football, I’m disappointed in the Nebraska fans who have criticized Scott Frost. Nebraska has changed head coaches so many times in the past 20 years I have lost count.

Criticizing and scapegoating the head coach are bully tactics, and I have to ask, “How is firing the head coach working for ya?” Sounds like insanity to me: Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither is a successful football program.

Nebraskans should be asking themselves: What does a dynamic 18-year-old football player want in a college football program? What can Nebraska do to guarantee him if he comes to Nebraska, he is going to achieve his football goals?

Bobbi Ebsen, Farmington Hills, Michigan

