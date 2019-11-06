Dear Coach Frost: After watching Nebraska games this season, I just wanted to tell you something.
It’s not your fault.
When you took this job, you remembered how it use to be at Nebraska, hard-nosed football on the offense and defense. You are from a different era, Scott -- one when players truly were tougher, mentally and physically, and had a winning attitude.
I see players on this team that have no clue, that are soft, that don’t care, that shouldn’t be wearing a Husker jersey. Our players from the 1990s have to be watching these players and just shaking their heads.
Unfortunately, this generation has too many kids who feel they're entitled to the glory of winning and don’t have to work hard once in college because of their fame in high school. I see players on your team that have that fire, desire and work habits, but there are not enough of them to turn this team’s ability to be a constant winner around at this time.
Please don’t give up, though, Scott. There still are some of those gems out there that truly care, and I’m sure you will look and find them in future recruiting trips.
We know you need more time to turn this program around, and true Husker fans believe you will get the job done, so hang in there.
Susan Smith, Ontario, Calif.