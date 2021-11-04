Letter: Frost needs running room

As a native Nebraskan and a lifelong Husker fan, I'm concerned about all of the noise around firing Scott Frost. People forget about the difficult early years post-Bob Devaney of the Tom Osborne era when there were cries to fire the Coach.

Imagine the outcome had those voices prevailed. We have a similar situation today. We've already made a major mistake in firing Frank Solich off of his 9-3 season, which led to the hiring of Bill Callahan and Mike Riley. Let's not make that mistake again.

Let's face it. This is not 1995 when Nebraska was a top-five school on every high school five-star recruit's list of preferred schools, and we were in the Big 12 Conference. We're in a much tougher conference now, and we've lost a lot of luster between the Callahan and Riley disasters (I forgive "Nine-win Bo Pellini").

Give Scott Frost some running room. He'll bring the program back to the glory days if we give him some time and a vote of confidence.

Greg Hylton, San Rafael, California

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0