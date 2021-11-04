 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Frost needs running room
0 Comments

Letter: Frost needs running room

  • 0
Purdue vs. Nebraska, 10.30

Nebraska coach Scott Frost cuts a frustrated figure on the sidelines in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

As a native Nebraskan and a lifelong Husker fan, I'm concerned about all of the noise around firing Scott Frost. People forget about the difficult early years post-Bob Devaney of the Tom Osborne era when there were cries to fire the Coach.

Imagine the outcome had those voices prevailed. We have a similar situation today. We've already made a major mistake in firing Frank Solich off of his 9-3 season, which led to the hiring of Bill Callahan and Mike Riley. Let's not make that mistake again.

Let's face it. This is not 1995 when Nebraska was a top-five school on every high school five-star recruit's list of preferred schools, and we were in the Big 12 Conference. We're in a much tougher conference now, and we've lost a lot of luster between the Callahan and Riley disasters (I forgive "Nine-win Bo Pellini").

Give Scott Frost some running room. He'll bring the program back to the glory days if we give him some time and a vote of confidence.

Greg Hylton, San Rafael, California

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Not the only campus hotel
Letters

Letter: Not the only campus hotel

  • Updated

Developers of the Scarlet Hotel on the Innovation Campus may want to tout it as the only hotel on a university campus (Photo, Page B1, Journal…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News