Frost and Fleck

Nebraska coach Scott Frost shakes hands with Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck prior to a game at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 20, 2018.

 Journal Star file photo

There is only one coach who can save the Nebraska football program, and we have him. Look at what Lovie Smith at Illinois and P.J. Fleck at Minnesota have done in just a few years.

Remember that Coach Frost is a Nebraskan and played for the Big Red. No one wants to see the Huskers back in prime time more than Coach Frost.

Just be patient and be supportive.

Jim D. Miller, Lincoln

