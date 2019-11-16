There is only one coach who can save the Nebraska football program, and we have him. Look at what Lovie Smith at Illinois and P.J. Fleck at Minnesota have done in just a few years.
Remember that Coach Frost is a Nebraskan and played for the Big Red. No one wants to see the Huskers back in prime time more than Coach Frost.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Just be patient and be supportive.
Jim D. Miller, Lincoln