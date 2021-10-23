 Skip to main content
Letter: Frost has Huskers on the right track
Letter: Frost has Huskers on the right track

Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 10.2

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost walks into Memorial Stadium before the Huskers play Northwestern on Saturday.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

As a Nebraska football fan, I was highly agitated by the views expressed by Randall McChesney regarding our football program ("Sit back and watch the show," Oct. 13). Most fans see some real progress being made toward returning to a winning program.

In Scott Frost’s defense, the roster was lean on big linemen and skilled players when he arrived. In his three years, a lot of progress has been made to become a competitive team with good players. His teams are competing the entire game instead of “mailing it in” for the second half.

As far as the $5 million contract, fans will gladly pay that and more to return to respectability. NU football was built on a winning tradition. Give Scott a chance to return us there. It cannot be done in one or two years.

Mark W. Sutton, Lincoln

