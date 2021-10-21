 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Frost deserves NU fans' support
0 Comments

Letter: Frost deserves NU fans' support

  • 0
Nebraska vs. Michigan State, 9.25

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost looks on from the sidelines before the Huskers play Michigan State on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Over the past few weeks, I’ve seen letters to the editor from people criticizing Coach Scott Frost and calling for his replacement. Are you crazy?

Coach Frost is in his fourth year. He inherited a program that was a disaster, and then we entered a pandemic, reducing practice and playing time. Give the guy a break.

I am 100% behind Coach Frost and have no doubt he will be successful. Yes, there have been tough losses and mistakes, but the team is showing progress and playing their hearts out, not giving up.

Ignore the critics, Frosty! We've got your back.

Christy Neighbors, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Clements needs to move on
Letters

Letter: Clements needs to move on

  • Updated

So now we have a Nebraska legislator who thinks we should follow Arizona’s lead and hire a group of “experts” to recount the ballots of our la…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News