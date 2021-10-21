Letter: Frost deserves NU fans' support

Over the past few weeks, I’ve seen letters to the editor from people criticizing Coach Scott Frost and calling for his replacement. Are you crazy?

Coach Frost is in his fourth year. He inherited a program that was a disaster, and then we entered a pandemic, reducing practice and playing time. Give the guy a break.

I am 100% behind Coach Frost and have no doubt he will be successful. Yes, there have been tough losses and mistakes, but the team is showing progress and playing their hearts out, not giving up.

Ignore the critics, Frosty! We've got your back.

Christy Neighbors, Lincoln

