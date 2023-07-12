Some governors and state legislators, including Nebraska’s, have conflated civic duty with moral certitude to create a spate of codified self-righteousness. Their sanctimonious overreach brings to mind an evangelist’s holier-than-thou homily and subsequent down-to-earth humbling.

The clergyman was sermonizing on the evils that lead mankind astray.

Following vociferous depictions of each path to perdition, "Amen" could be heard from a man in the rear pew. His terse concurrence followed each portended doom.

That is, until the minister decried Satan’s brew. At the end of a litany of ignominy associated with drinking alcohol, there was conspicuous silence from the back row.

Greeting the congregants after the service, the minister thanked the pithy parishioner for his support but asked why he sat mute when the evils of liquor were mentioned.

He replied curtly, “Because that’s when you quit preaching and started meddling!”

Banning what individuals can read or discuss, selectively silencing free speech in gender expression and even within their own chambers, and restricting bodily autonomy are instances of lawmakers who have forsaken legitimate legislating for pious prying.

More subtle and somber, their behavior also comports with "subordination of individual expression for the perceived good of the nation and forcible suppression of opposing points of view," Webster’s definition of fascism.

Initially, I thought labeling these busybody intrusions as "fascist" was with Chicken Little hastiness. However, as their infringements on personal sovereignty increase both in intensity and scope, there are distinct and troubling parallels to a revival, if you will, of despotism.

Having notably liberated others from this type of oppression, are we now subliminally subjugating ourselves?

Befitting a Greek tragedy, the ultimate irony in this miscarriage of governance will be if self-sanctified right-to-life piety helps midwife the death of our democracy.

Larry McClung, Lincoln