Letter, 3/29: Freedoms can't fall victim to virus

While there should be no doubt as to dangers associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, I fear the cure could be worse than the disease. On March 25, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department issued a decree stating, in part, “Gatherings are hereby prohibited.”

Although it is wise and prudent for individuals to maintain a safe distance from others while this disease spreads, it should not, and actually cannot, be mandated by the government. Such a decree runs afoul of both the U.S. Constitution and the Nebraska state constitution.

The First Amendment states, in part, “Congress shall make no law respecting ... the right of the people peaceably to assemble.” Furthermore, our state constitution says in Article I, Section 19 “The right of the people peaceably to assemble to consult for the common good ... shall never be abridged.”

Multiple Supreme Court cases have upheld those rights, including NAACP v. Alabama in 1958 and Edwards v. South Carolina in 1962. Former U.S. Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes said in De Jonge v. Oregon in 1937 "Peaceable assembly for lawful discussion cannot be made a crime."