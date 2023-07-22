Used to be Republicans wanted smaller government. That's no longer the case as they want to interfere in every aspect of our lives.

I refer to 19 Republican attorneys general, including Nebraska AG Mike Hilgers, trying to block a proposed federal rule preventing state officials from obtaining private health information about residents who have lawful abortions or receive gender-affirming care in other states.

What is next? Following in the bathroom to see if you sit or stand? Checkpoints between states?

This may sound ludicrous, but so is politicians receiving your health care information. Folks, pay attention for whom and what you vote for. Our freedoms are being trampled.

Linda Humphress, Lincoln