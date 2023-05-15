Sometimes analogies can be distracting from the issue at hand. Other times they can be a learning point for us. For example: The U.S. Constitution and the U.S. Supreme Court allow for the right to free travel "without government infringement," including using the means to safely travel that we wish to use as free citizens.

With this in mind, is it imperative that we cause all laws requiring vehicle registration, licensing and training to be removed? Do our rights as citizens to go from place to place and not have government interference — or any involvement at all — cause us need to do away with driver licenses, vehicle registration and all training and safety courses?

What about airline pilots? No training or licensing?

Nebraska has had one of the most respected concealed-carry permit and training regimens in the country. The classes have been invaluable just for the points about when not to deploy a weapon, let alone the parts about safe handling and storing of firearms.

The idealism we see and hear about our constitutional right to own and carry weapons is polluting the common sense of our lawmakers and civil leaders. We need laws to regulate all of our freedoms, especially that freedom that allows ownership and use of deadly weapons.

Jerry Basham, Lincoln