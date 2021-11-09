Letter: Freedom doesn't trump everything

The world has been going through the COVID-19 pandemic with different ideas and political goals. Pete Ricketts, Chuck Herbster and other Republican politicians bent on saving the right of everyone to object to steps that protect vulnerable people.

I am 71 years old and do not appreciate it. They claim it is an issue of constitutional rights. I was raised to think about sacrifice and public good to protect the majority of people of all races, ages, religions and philosophies, but not at the expense of risking the lives of many who are vulnerable.

In the Army from 1967 to 1972, we had many vaccinations and no choices. It protected us from a variety of diseases.

Polio is a horrible disease; vaccines saved hundreds from paralysis or a life in an iron lung. Diphtheria is a horrible disease that impacted mostly children in 1921 when there were 206,000 cases and 15,200 deaths. Vaccines blocked it.

COVID-19 killed more than 750,000 people in the U.S. and 2 million globally in two years. We have very effective vaccines that are safe. Why are Ricketts, Trump and other “freedom-loving” Republicans against vaccination mandates? What have they done to prevent the disease? And, by the way, they were vaccinated.