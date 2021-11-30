 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Fox News isn't to blame
0 Comments

Letter: Fox News isn't to blame

  • 0
Ben Nelson

Ben Nelson reflects on his time in the U.S. Senate during an interview in his Omaha home in 2019.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Recently, Don Walton credited Fox News with the inability of the Democratic Party to win a statewide office ("Fox News has had major impact on Nebraska politics," Nov. 22).

The credit should go to Ben Nelson and the more and more radicalized policies of the modern Democratic Party. His 60th vote to push Obamacare over the finish line betrayed his perception as a "moderate" Democrat. Since then, Nebraskans will not vote for a self-proclaimed "moderate" Democrat, for fear that we will again be betrayed in favor of the radical policies of the progressive modern Democratic Party.

Many Democrats of the past, like J.J. Exon or Frank Morrison, would no longer recognize what their party has become. Democrats will not be a viable party for statewide office until they abandon their radical agenda.

William D. Kurtenbach, Columbus

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News