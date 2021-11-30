Letter: Fox News isn't to blame

Recently, Don Walton credited Fox News with the inability of the Democratic Party to win a statewide office ("Fox News has had major impact on Nebraska politics," Nov. 22).
The credit should go to Ben Nelson and the more and more radicalized policies of the modern Democratic Party. His 60th vote to push Obamacare over the finish line betrayed his perception as a "moderate" Democrat. Since then, Nebraskans will not vote for a self-proclaimed "moderate" Democrat, for fear that we will again be betrayed in favor of the radical policies of the progressive modern Democratic Party.
Many Democrats of the past, like J.J. Exon or Frank Morrison, would no longer recognize what their party has become. Democrats will not be a viable party for statewide office until they abandon their radical agenda.
William D. Kurtenbach, Columbus