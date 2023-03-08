Here are four reasons senators should support LB626, the "heartbeat bill:"

1. Reproductive rights were given to us by our creator, not our government.

2. Along with reproductive rights from our creator comes the responsibility to respect all life, something the Hippocratic Oath use demands. When our medical profession and leaders no longer demonstrate respect and responsibility for all life, our nation falls into despair.

3. Violence and suicide increase as our youth lose any sense of value for all human life.

4. Re-read LB626 in that context and support it.

Not only will support save countless innocent unborn lives, you may even help save your own eternal life.

Mary J. Volkmer, Lincoln