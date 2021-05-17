Letter: Fostering lies, harming nation

Will Nebraskans remember that our representatives met in private to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from her House leadership position because she perpetuated the truth?

Think about it, the truth. Does this mean that there is no room in the Republican Party for honesty, or will they cancel anyone who refuses to play this dangerous game of anti-American power grab? What does it say about a party that can’t handle the truth? It loudly proclaims that the Republican Party can not be trusted under any circumstances.

As an organization, Republicans want to perpetuate a lie and divide this country rather than face reality and work to earn leadership back. Real leaders would be honest. Real leaders wouldn’t have worked their supporters into a frenzy based on these lies then send them to the nation's capital to stop a legitimate election.

Not one of my representatives showed integrity during this process. Hiding behind their staffers who take phone calls and telling the electorate that they haven’t formed a position yet. They couldn’t figure out if honesty is worthy of removal? If any of them had half the integrity of Liz Cheney (someone whose policies I wholeheartedly disagree with nearly 100% of the time), then government would be working for the people.