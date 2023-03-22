Recently I attended the 2023 Lincoln City elections candidate forum sponsored by local environmental organizations. This event provided an opportunity to learn more about the candidates' perspectives on environmental issues, especially those affecting Lincoln.

Opportunities for this type of civic engagement aren’t always readily available. Eleven out of 15 candidates for mayor and City Council participated in the forum. It was surprising to me that four Republican candidates did not attend. Even more surprising, we have people running for office that don’t believe in climate change.

The forum was an opportunity to respond to targeted questions about the future of energy, climate, greenhouse gas emissions, natural resources and carbon sequestration.

The majority of the candidates understand that climate change is caused by human activity. One Republican candidate called it a “political agenda.” Other key responses from candidates: 1) Water resources and flood management are a priority. 2) Fiduciary responsibility is a must. 3) Incentive-based programs for renewable energy are needed. And 4) There is a cost for doing nothing.

The forum provided a glimpse of who people actually are in front of their constituents. Hearing from candidates in person as opposed to being influenced by attack ads is much more genuine.

I hope that citizens can participate in more conversations with our emerging leaders before the April 4 primary election and the May 2 general election.

Janelle Stevenson, Lincoln