Letter: Fortenberry wrong not to censure
Letter: Fortenberry wrong not to censure

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the origin of the virus July 22 at the Capitol in Washington.

 J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

Rep. Paul Gosar posted an anime video of himself killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The House of Representatives voted to censure Representative Gosar on Nov. 17, and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry voted against the resolution.

If I posted a fantasy video of myself murdering one of my co-workers, I would be immediately and justifiably fired. Congressman Fortenberry is morally bankrupt and unfit to serve because he failed to respect the dignity of Representative Ocasio-Cortez and condoned violence and harassment against her

We need a more ethical congressional representative.

Julia Torquati, Lincoln

