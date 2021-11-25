Letter: Fortenberry wrong not to censure

Rep. Paul Gosar posted an anime video of himself killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The House of Representatives voted to censure Representative Gosar on Nov. 17, and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry voted against the resolution.

If I posted a fantasy video of myself murdering one of my co-workers, I would be immediately and justifiably fired. Congressman Fortenberry is morally bankrupt and unfit to serve because he failed to respect the dignity of Representative Ocasio-Cortez and condoned violence and harassment against her